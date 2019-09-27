OK Program holds luncheon in Oakland to empower young black men

OAKLAND (KRON) — In a world full of ugly news and sad stories, an Oakland community is hopeful to make a change.

The Our Kids Program, better known as the OK Program, is a program that empowers young African American boys and men to transform their community.

OK is holding a luncheon, open to all young men and boys, on Saturday at the Holiday Inn on Hegenberger Road to raise money for the program.

About 250 people are expected to attend and there is still room for people to attend.

“It’s targeted at African American boys who at 3rd grade, were already programmed to be in prison,” OK Board Chairman Bob Jackson said. “We want to make sure that that trend stops. And this program is designed to make sure it does.”

And — KRON4’s very own Pam Moore will be the MC for the event.

The OK Program was brought about in 1990 when Donald Northcross was fed up with what he was witnessing day to day.





As a Sacramento Deputy Sheriff Officer, Northcross was tired of hearing about young African American males either being put behind bars or put underground.

He was determined to reduce the high rates of homicide and incarceration that were impacting African American boys’ lives.

The program targets cities that experience the shootings of African American males, and more importantly — aims to better the relationship with the police community.

“We have black police officers that work in the program which distills the myth that police officers and the black community cannot get along,” Jackson said. “They’re not there to arrest them or put them in jail. They’re there to keep them from going to jail.”

And now — almost 30 years later — the OK Program is a national leadership development model that continues to impact and inspire.

In six cities, the OK Program recruits African American men as mentors.

“We know that fatherlessness in the black community is really rampant at about 78-percent now of our families are without black fathers,” Jackson said. “It makes sure these boys have the male input that they need to become great, successful men.”

The program hopes to encourage young students to pursue a full education and follow their dreams.

Students who meet regularly with mentors are 52-percent less likely to skip a day of school, according to the program.

“Sixty-percent of African American boys were dropping out of school before graduation in the city of Oakland, which I think is an epidemic — I think it’s horrible,” Jackson said. “And now, this program has come to make sure that record is changed.”

>> For more information on the OK Program, click here.