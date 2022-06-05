NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The ‘Old Fire’ that burned 570 acres in Napa County is 100% contained, Cal Fire officials announced in a tweet Sunday morning. No structures were damaged or destroyed.

Cal Fire said there was a total of one injury reported. KRON4 reported last week that one firefighter responding to the ‘Old Fire’ was hospitalized with a “minor injury.”

The fire first broke out around 3:30 p.m. last Tuesday on May 31 at 2300 Old Soda Springs Road. It initially prompted evacuations in that area, and those evacuations were lifted on Thursday.

As evacuations were happening, Napa County opened an evacuation center at Cross Community Church — roughly eight miles south of the fire. Evacuees were able to visit the site for food, water, or charging stations.

Bay City News contributed to this report.