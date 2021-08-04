Olson hits 2-run, walk-off double, A’s beat Padres 5-4 in 10

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Matt Olson #28 and Josh Harrison #1 of the Oakland Athletic celebrates after Olson hit a walk-off, two-run double in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the San Diego Padres 5-4 at RingCentral Coliseum on August 04, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the San Diego Padres 5-4.

The A’s scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3. After San Diego scored a run in the top of the 10th off Lou Trivino to take a 4-3 lead, Olson came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs.

Olson laced the first pitch he saw from Tim Hill (5-6) off the right field wall, scoring Mark Canha and Starling Marte, and sending the Oakland Coliseum into a frenzy.

The A’s posted their AL-leading ninth walk-off win of the season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News