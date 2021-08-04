Olson hits 2-run, walk-off double, A’s beat Padres 5-4 in 10

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Matt Olson #28 and Josh Harrison #1 of the Oakland Athletic celebrates after Olson hit a walk-off, two-run double in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the San Diego Padres 5-4 at RingCentral Coliseum on August 04, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the San Diego Padres 5-4.

The A’s scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3. After San Diego scored a run in the top of the 10th off Lou Trivino to take a 4-3 lead, Olson came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs.

Olson laced the first pitch he saw from Tim Hill (5-6) off the right field wall, scoring Mark Canha and Starling Marte, and sending the Oakland Coliseum into a frenzy.

The A’s posted their AL-leading ninth walk-off win of the season.