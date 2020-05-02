Olympic dreams put on hold for USF track stars amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A pair of former USF track stars are putting their Olympic dreams on hold during the pandemic — but with two very different experiences.

After Lizzie Bird finished her college career at USF, the steeplechase runner planned to go to Law school. But after a personal-best raced that put her within one second of the olympic standard, she decided to defer school.

Bird threw herself into training — then the 2020 games were canceled due to COVID-19.

“I went on a run, I had a cry, ran out all those emotions, and then honestly after that, those couple days I kind of pulled myself together and was like, you know what, this was the right decision,” Bird said.

But the cancellation left bird with a decision of her own to make.

“I’m kind of deciding still whether I defer for another year and run full time to try to continue and chase that olympic dream, or try to do both, which, it could work,” Bird said “But it also might not.”

As Bird weighs her choices, one of her close friends and USF teammates is breathing a sigh of relief. Sadi Henderson runs the 800 meter and feels the extra year to train will help her chances of making the Olympic team.

“Since the pressure has been taken off, I’ve totally noticed myself being able to just settle into the process so much more, and what I need is just some hard work and time, and that’s exactly what I have,” Henderson said. “I have time and this opportunity.”

Both women feel lucky that the training for their runners isn’t impacted too much by shelter in place restrictions.

“I have everything that I need at home, I can run from my door,” Henderson said. “There’s not really any serious equipment that I need to continue my training as normal.”

So the training continues, along with hope that olympics will be back in 2021, bigger and better than ever.

Japan is set to host next year’s games in Tokyo. Earlier this week, their prime minister warned that won’t be possible if the coronavirus pandemic isn’t fully contained.

Latest News Headlines: