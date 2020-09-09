Ominous skies create poor air conditions for crews working outdoors in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A crew out doing road work on Front Street had to work with their lights on.

It looks like dawn in a video but it was really 11 a.m.

The Transamerica Building in the background surrounded by a sky the color of a rotting orange peel.

Out on Market Street the Ferry Building is also set against a dusky backdrop.

Bus drivers usually drive with their lights on during the day and today they needed it.

Construction workers on their lunch break ate their sandwiches in the glow of the lit up bank sign.

Over a Civic Center Plaza people stretching their legs during the noon hour stopped to snap pictures of City Hall in this surreal setting, marveling at the strange circumstances we are finding ourselves today.

“Yeah I was thinking it was maybe once-in-a-lifetime sort of day to experience the nighttime during the day and the sky looking bright orange, I’ve seen an orange before never quite like this,” Chris Knapp said.

“When I walked out I was like, did they move us to Mars and not tell nobody,” Reggie Juzang said.

“It’s almost noon in San Francisco and the street lights are all on, it’s apocalyptic, the skies tinted orange red it’s dark,” Charles Johnson said.

Not all of the street lights are on, at least in the parks, some are on timers but there others that operate on sensors and they are on because the darkness is triggering them, making them think it’s nighttime out.

