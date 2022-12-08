DUBLIN (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Dublin early Thursday on northbound Interstate Highway 680 has closed the connecting on-ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580.

Officers responded to a 3:08 a.m. report of a vehicle collision with a guard rail.

A SigAlert was issued at 3:48 a.m. closing the connection from westbound I-580 to northbound I-680. The CHP had no estimate when the connection will reopen.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.