(KRON) — Crews are responding to a grass fire between Parkmoor Avenue and I-280 in San Jose on Thursday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department said on X. Officials said the fire is approximately one acre, and forward progress (spreading of the fire) has been stopped.

As of 3:30 p.m., the on-ramps from I-280 northbound to CA-17 southbound and I-880 northbound are currently shut down.

The right two lanes of CA-17 southbound between I-280 and Hamilton Avenue are also shut down. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

(SJFD) (SJFD)

No structures are threatened by the fire, SJPD said. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.