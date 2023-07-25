(KRON) — A 1-alarm fire broke out on the Embarcadero near Pier 28 early Tuesday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire crews responded by land and by sea around 3:14 a.m. SFFD’s Fire Boat 3 was caught on video as it doused the dock in water.

(Photo courtesy of SFFD) SFFD Fireboat 3 responds (Photo courtesy of SFFD)

Video from the scene shows fire crews using a powered saw to cut through debris at the pier. By 5 a.m., the fire was contained.

No one suffered injuries in the incident, and no one was displaced, SFFD said. The fire is currently under investigation by SFFD.