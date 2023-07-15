(KRON) — A person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person with a machete before setting a homeless encampment on fire Friday, according to the City of San Rafael.

Police say around 6:16 a.m., the SRPD received several calls about a fire near the Mahon Creek path on the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Fire crews and police officers arrived at the scene to find a tent fully engulfed in flames before they put the blaze out.

Police investigating the incident found that the suspect and victim knew each other and had argued over a cell phone. The disagreement escalated, and police said the suspect swing a machete at the victim, which caused an injury.

The victim walked away, and the suspect proceeded to light her own tent on fire, police said. No other structures were damaged in the fire, and no one else suffered an injury.

The suspect was booked into Marin County jail on suspicion of causing a fire of an inhabited structure and assault with a deadly weapon, both felony charges. The victim is expected to recover from their injuries.

The City of San Rafael introduced a new ordinance last week which prohibits establishing a camping area within 200 feet of another camping area, officials said. The ordinance proposes that camping areas should be 100 square feet if it is occupied by one person, and could expand to 200 square feet if occupied by two people.

This proposed ordinance also allows for two or more people to camp together if they feel safer in groups.

“These proposed regulations are intended to prevent violent events like this and ultimately protect those who are living unsheltered,” the City of San Rafael wrote.