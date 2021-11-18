1 arrested after road rage incident turns into attempted homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man is behind bars after shooting into a car during a road rage argument.

The incident occurred on November 9 on the corner of Turk Street and Van Ness Avenue at around 6:32 p.m.

Officers in an unmarked police car observed an SUV reverse into a sedan. The sedan driver then got out, produced a firearm and shot at the SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene.

The officers in the unmarked car broadcasted a description of the cars, with additional patrol units spotting the sedan on the 700 block of Ellis Street soon after.

Later identified as 30-year-old Wilmer Arteaga, the suspect exited the car and police attempted to take him into custody.

Arteaga did not comply with the officers’ commands and began to walk away.

After a brief struggle Arteaga was taken into custody with a gun being found in his pocket.

A search of the car revealed a spent shell casing and a large quantity of narcotics including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and over two and a half pounds of fentanyl.

Arteaga was booked on charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, discharging a firearm at a vehicle, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine for sale, and four counts of transportation of a controlled substance for sale.  

