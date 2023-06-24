(KRON) – A person was arrested Friday in San Jose for an alleged armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning in Milpitas.

At 7:02 a.m., police received a report of an armed robbery at a gas station located at the 100 block of South Park Victoria Drive. According to police, the suspect threatened the store employee and took around $600 in cash from the register before fleeing the area in a black sedan.

The Milpitas Police Department identified the suspect vehicle through automated license plate readers and later identified the suspect, who is on probation for weapons violations. The suspect was arrested Friday by MPD detectives in San Jose without incident, police said. (Photo: Milpitas Police Department)

Police searched the suspect’s residence and found a replica firearm believed to have been used during Thursday’s robbery. The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for robbery, MPD said.