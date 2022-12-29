SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened in the city’s Richmond District, SFPD announced Thursday.

At 4:32 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Willard North for the report of a home being broken into. Upon arrival, they found a 42-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

SFPD identified 50-year-old Lev Tikhomirov of San Francisco as the suspect. He was arrested on the 800 block of Bryant Street and booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.

SFPD’s investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.