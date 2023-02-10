SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect after a home exploded in the Sunset District Thursday, leaving one person dead. SFPD’s Raj Vaswani said a 53-year-old San Francisco resident was arrested for manslaughter, manufacturing drugs and two counts of child endangerment.

The three-alarm fire broke out in a home in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue. One person was killed, one was seriously injured and a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Three homes were damaged as a result of the fire. Evacuations were ordered for some buildings on 22nd Avenue.

The San Francisco Fire Department first responded to the report of an explosion just before 9:30 a.m. The explosion blew out windows and doors of surrounding homes, along with car windows on the street.

KRON4 confirmed that the explosion was related to an incident Friday that led to an evacuation of the Daly City BART station. A van at the center of the scene in Daly City was seen leaving the scene of the explosion Friday.

SFPD will release more information later in a press release, Vaswani said. This story will be updated when KRON4 learns more.