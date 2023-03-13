HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) – A police pursuit and discovery of catalytic converter theft tools on Monday resulted in one person being arrested, and one man is still at large, according to the Hercules Police Department.

A police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates. The driver refused to pull over and a slow speed pursuit began through a residential neighborhood, police said.

The vehicle began to slow down as it approached traffic, and the passenger of the vehicle jumped out and fled on foot. The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns for pedestrians and motorists in the residential neighborhood, HPD said.

The passenger is described as a white male wearing khaki pants, a black-hooded sweatshirt and a backpack. An officer later located the suspect vehicle parked along Sycamore Avenue. The driver fled on foot into a nearby condominium complex, police said.

The suspect was located by officers and was found to be on probation. A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed shaved keys and tools commonly associated with catalytic converter theft, HPD said.

The passenger that fled on foot has not been located.