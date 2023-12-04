SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A large number of California State University at San Francisco faculty members plan to participate in a one-day strike Tuesday as part of a statewide rolling strike at four CSU campuses. Union leaders said many of SFSU’s 1,500 California Faculty Association members will take to the picket line at 19th Street and Holloway Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“CSU’s non-tenure faculty are some of the lowest paid educators in the state; they need an equity raise to survive,” said SFSU-CFA President Brad Erickson. “Our members have seen expenses like rent, food and childcare rise by double digits; we need 12 percent to break even with inflation.

The union says administrators also plan to cut up to 300 lecturer positions and as many as 600 classes for the Spring 2024 semester. Joining the faculty members will be members of the Teamsters Local 2010, which represents 1,100 skilled trades workers at CSU campuses.

The strike started today at Cal Poly Pomona, will move to SFSU Tuesday, then to CSU Los Angeles on Wednesday and Sacramento State on Thursday.

