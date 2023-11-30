(BCN) — A man was killed and one person injured Tuesday night after three cars collided on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Richmond, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

Around 9:51 p.m., three vehicles were traveling on I-80 East when they collided just west of Carlson Boulevard, CHP said. A man driving a Nissan Frontier pickup, who was approximately 65 years old, was killed. A person driving a Toyota RAV4 was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the two occupants of a Lexus GS 350 were uninjured.

The collision shut down the freeway for approximately three hours and traffic was diverted off to Carlson Boulevard. The freeway reopened at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but drugs or alcohol are not suspected, CHP said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.