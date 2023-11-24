(KRON) — One person is dead after a crash involving a Caltrain on Friday, Caltrain confirmed to KRON4.

The crash happened at about 2:55 p.m. at Brewster Avenue in Redwood City. Caltrain said southbound train #644 was the locomotive involved.

The track was shut down for more than half an hour, but just before 3:30 p.m. it re-opened for one-way traffic, Caltrain said. Both tracks were open at 4:54 p.m.

There were 149 passengers aboard the train involved in the crash, none of whom were injured. At 3:46 p.m., another train arrived to pick up the passengers.

Caltrain has now been involved in 13 fatalities this year. The Transit Police are investigating Friday’s crash.