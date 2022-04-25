BODEGA BAY (KRON) – One driver is dead and another sustained major injuries after a head-on collision in Bodega Bay, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened late Sunday on State Road 1, west of Estero Lane in Bodega Bay. It was reported to the CHP at 10:14 p.m.

“Medical personnel and CHP arrived on scene,” the press release stated. “One driver was pronounced deceased, and one driver was extricated with major injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Tacoma driven by a solo male driver was traveling northbound on SR-1. A BMW 325XI driven by a solo male driver was traveling southbound on SR-1.”

The crash happened when the Toyota crossed over double yellow lines into the southbound lanes, for reasons the CHP is still investigating. The driver of the DMV was killed and the driver of the Toyota was flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on a helicopter.

Pending family notification, the identity of the victim is being withheld.