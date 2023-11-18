(KRON) – An altercation between friends led to one’s death on Friday night in Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz police responded to a report of a fight call involving two subjects in the 600 block of Front Street at 10:58 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious male victim on the ground.

According to police, SCPD, Santa Cruz Fire Department, and AMR Paramedics administered life-safe measures to the victim. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the police investigation, two men involved in the fight were friends visiting the Santa Cruz area from out of state. The two men were walking together in the 600 block of Front Street when an argument ensued for an unknown reason. Police said the argument led to a physical altercation where the victim fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

The suspect remained on the scene and was arrested for voluntary manslaughter, police said.

The victim and suspect’s identity are being withheld until the victim’s next of kin can be notified.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigations Division at (831) 420-5820.