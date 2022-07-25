ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a structure fire in Antioch on Monday, Con Fire said in a tweet. The fire, which was on Serpentine Drive, is now under control.

“ConFire is working a fatal structure fire on Serpentine Drive in Antioch. Fire is under control. Unfortunately one victim was located by crews. Investigators on scene,” Con Fire said.

Serpentine Drive is in between Davison Drive and Deer Valley Road in Antioch, near Harbour Park.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

There is limited information about the fire available at this time. Stick with KRON4 for updates.