(KRON) — A motorcycle rider who crashed in North San Jose on June 15 has died from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police say that the man on the motorcycle was heading east on Montague Expressway from southbound Trimble Road when he reportedly lost control of the motorcycle. He crashed as he attempted to enter a a parking lot.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man after notifying his next of kin. Anyone with more information about this crash is asked to reach out to Detective Aldinger #4183 of the SJPD Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

The man was taken to a local hospital and stabilized. However, on June 24 he died of his injuries. SJPD says this is the 22nd fatal crash and the 23rd person to die in a traffic accident in the city so far this year.