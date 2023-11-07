(KRON) – A shooting involving an Oakland Police Department officer that occurred Tuesday is being investigated.

Oakland police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 300 block of Frank Ogawa Plaza on Nov. 7 sound 4:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an individual suffering from a gunshot wound(s), police said.

According to police, officers began providing medical treatment to the individual, but the individual was pronounced on scene.

The officer involved in the shooting was not physically injured.

According to OPD’s preliminary investigation, officers learned the ShotSpotter activation is connected to the officer-involved shooting.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, per policy, according to OPD.

According to OPD, the Oakland Police Department, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, and the Community Police Review Agency are all investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting.