SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was injured at a party in Santa Rosa on Saturday, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KRON4.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a party on Hall Road just after midnight. When they arrived, they found one person injured and another person was dead. A suspect is in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is under investigation by violent crimes detectives. No other information was immediately available.