SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One person is dead after a one-alarm fire occurred Saturday morning in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
Just after 7 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story, single family residential fire at 226 Byxbee Street. One victim was located and rescued by SFFD in serious condition.
The fire was contained 20 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene. In a recent update, SFFD confirmed the victim has died in the now fatal fire.
The one-alarm fire is now under investigation by SFFD’s Fire Investigation task Force.