SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One person is dead after a one-alarm fire occurred Saturday morning in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Just after 7 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story, single family residential fire at 226 Byxbee Street. One victim was located and rescued by SFFD in serious condition.

Photo: SFFD Photo: SFFD

The fire was contained 20 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene. In a recent update, SFFD confirmed the victim has died in the now fatal fire.

The one-alarm fire is now under investigation by SFFD’s Fire Investigation task Force.