NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A Novato resident is dead after a SMART Train crashed into a car Friday morning, the Novato Police Department said. The crash happened at about 11:23 a.m. in the area of Hamilton Parkway and Nave Drive.

The victim was identified as an 83-year-old Novato resident. They were the only occupant of the car that was hit by the train.

The train was traveling southbound just before the Hamilton Parkway crossing when the crash happened. Police believe the car was traveling eastbound on Hamilton Parkway and drove under the lowered crossing arms before it was struck.

No train passengers were injured. NPD is working with SMART and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division to investigate the crash. Train service stopped for about four hours while the crash was being investigated.