FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed after a train struck a truck in the Fairfield-Suisun City area on Sunday, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4.

CHP said it was called to the side of Interstate 680 in the “marshlands” for the report of a crash at 2:05 p.m. CHP reported that the truck was broken in half, and half of it was stuck to the train.

According to CHP, the victim was backing out of a residence on a dirt road when they were struck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved train had its service terminated following the wreck. Another train saw a delay of nearly four hours.