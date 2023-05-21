(KRON) — One person died and others were injured after a “major” collision in San Jose on Sunday afternoon, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The call reporting the collision came in at 1:38 p.m. One vehicle overturned in the crash near Fruitdale and Leigh Avenues. The scene is still considered active, and some road closures were in place. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

KRON On is streaming now

It is unclear at this time how many people have been injured in the collision. A photo from the scene shows two mangled vehicles, one of which landed on its top on the street corner.