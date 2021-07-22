One dead, another hospitalized after two Santa Clara inmates found unconscious

MILPITAS (BCN) – A 32-year-old Santa Clara County Jail inmate died and a second inmate is in stable condition at a hospital after the two were found unresponsive in a bathroom at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas early Thursday morning, county sheriff’s officials said.

Jail deputies found the two inmates at 4:11 a.m. and began to perform CPR on them both. The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead and the second inmate, a 40-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials haven’t released the two inmates’ names or what led them to become unresponsive.

The 32-year-old had been booked into jail on April 9 by Santa Clara police on suspicion of offenses including possession of a stolen vehicle and outstanding warrants, while the 40-year-old had been booked by the Sheriff’s Office on May 7 on a court remand issued by a judge.

The county District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office will jointly investigate the in-custody death, as is standard protocol in such cases.