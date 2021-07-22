One dead, another hospitalized after two Santa Clara inmates found unconscious

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORIZONTAL DROP SHADOW – Santa Clara County Sheriff logo. (Photo courtesy of Sonoma County Sheriff)

MILPITAS (BCN) – A 32-year-old Santa Clara County Jail inmate died and a second inmate is in stable condition at a hospital after the two were found unresponsive in a bathroom at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas early Thursday morning, county sheriff’s officials said.

Jail deputies found the two inmates at 4:11 a.m. and began to perform CPR on them both. The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead and the second inmate, a 40-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials haven’t released the two inmates’ names or what led them to become unresponsive.

The 32-year-old had been booked into jail on April 9 by Santa Clara police on suspicion of offenses including possession of a stolen vehicle and outstanding warrants, while the 40-year-old had been booked by the Sheriff’s Office on May 7 on a court remand issued by a judge.

The county District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office will jointly investigate the in-custody death, as is standard protocol in such cases.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News