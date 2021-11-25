One dead in Brentwood accident

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is reporting that one person has died after a vehicle accident in the morning hours.

A Ford F-350 and a Toyota Corolla were traveling in opposite directions on Vasco Road, just south of Walnut Boulevard, when one of the vehicles drifted into the other lane at around 5:52 a.m.

The sole driver of the Ford suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the Toyota suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.