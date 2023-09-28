(KRON) — One person was killed in a crash on the Bay Bridge Thursday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes just west of the bridge’s meter lights at about 8:01 p.m. It left a Kia Soul overturned.

A 70-year-old man who was driving the Kia was killed. He was extracted from the car and pronounced dead at 8:17 p.m. CHP said the driver crashed into a wall.

The left and center lanes of the bridge were blocked after the crash, backing up traffic. All lanes have since opened.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.