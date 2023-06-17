Police in Oakland say the body was found behind a wall, and between two pillars. (Getty Images)

(KRON) – One person is deceased following an early morning shooting in the City of Oakland.

Just after 3 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2100 block of 39th Avenue. After arriving, police located a victim with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim as deceased. The victim’s identity is expected to be released once next of kin is notified.

OPD’s Homicide Section is now investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at 510-238-3821.