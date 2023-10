(KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said.

OPD was called to the 300 block of 105th Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. for a shooting. Officers located a victim with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.