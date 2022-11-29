OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in a house fire in Oakland on Tuesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

OPD said the fire started just after 6:00 p.m. in a two-story residential building on the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard. Upon arrival, crews found a dead adult male with burns on his body.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and currently under investigation. A fire investigator and OPD are still on scene,” an OPD spokesperson said.

