(KRON) — A gunshot victim in Gilroy died at a local hospital on Thursday, the Gilroy Police Department said.

The victim was brought to Saint Louise Hospital just before 9 p.m. for medical assistance. After the staff attempted life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead, police said.

Police believe the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Columbine Court. While there is no suspect in custody, police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

GPD is investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD’s Detective Cat Fraide at (408) 846-0335 or Catalina.Fraide@ci.gilroy.ca.us . Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling police’s tip line at (408) 846-0330.