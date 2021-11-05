One dead in late-night Pleasanton car accident

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – Pleasanton police are reporting that one person is dead following an accident in the late hours of the night yesterday.

Authorities say the victim collided their Toyota Avalon with a light pole on W. Las Positas Boulevard east of the Hopyard Road intersection.

An investigation concluded that the vehicle was speeding westbound when it hit a center median as road bent, causing it to flip onto its driver’s side and slide into the light pole. The light pole impacted the car, crushing the roof into the passenger compartment.

A single female occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness to the collision remained on scene and is cooperating with officers.

Portions of W. Las Positas Blvd. between Hopyard Rd. and Coronado Lane were closed for several hours.

It has not yet been determined if drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.