MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after a traffic collision in Marin County, according to a statement from CHP. The incident happened around 1:22 p.m. on Point Reyes Petaluma Road near Hicks Valley Road where two cars were involved in the crash: a 2000 Subaru Impreza and a 1999 Honda Accord.

Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities say wet road conditions were a factor. The Subaru was going southbound on Point Reyes Petaluma Road while the Honda was going northbound.

The driver of the Subaru lost control and went into the northbound lanes where the front of the Honda collided with the passenger side of the Subaru. CHP said the driver of the Subaru died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda suffered “major” non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to CHP.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Traffic was being diverted over to San Antonio Road and Hicks Valley Road. Drivers in the area were told to expect delays or consider an alternate route.

Neither driver was identified by CHP.