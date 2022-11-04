OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in a shooting in Oakland on Friday, the Oakland Police Department told KRON4.

The shooting happened near 81st Avenue and San Leandro Street just after 3:00 p.m. The location of the shooting is just blocks away from Oakland Coliseum and Oakland Arena.

Upon arrival, officers found a gunshot wound victim. The victim was treated at the scene by officers before being transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, OPD said.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

OPD’s homicide division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 238-3821.

There was another shooting in East Oakland on Wednesday on the 10300 block of International Boulevard. Two adults were hospitalized and placed in critical condition.