(KRON) — One person is dead in connection to a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on MacArthur Boulevard, according to the Oakland Police Department. OPD responded to the shooting in the 10900 block of MacArthur which occurred just before 11:15 a.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a victim who’d sustained at least one gunshot wound. OPD officers and Oakland Fire Department personnel attempted life saving measures. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators with the OPD homicide section also responded to the scene and are taking over the investigation.

