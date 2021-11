SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco firefighters are reporting that one person is dead after a fire in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

The fire broke out at around 11:00 p.m. on November 24 at 146 McAllister St.

Crews rescued three people from the 6th floor. One person was declared deceased on scene after paramedics attempted to save them.

The Red Cross was called for one person who is displaced.

The fire remains under investigation.