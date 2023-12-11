SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed in a crash on San Francisco’s Folsom Street on Monday, the San Francisco Police Department said.

The crash happened in a private parking lot, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to SFPD. Officers responded to the lot on the 1700 block of Folsom Street at about 2:50 p.m.

The officers located the victim, who died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene as well and is cooperating with police, per SFPD.

Several other cars were allegedly struck in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444.