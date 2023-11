(KRON) — A 43-year-old Antioch man was found dead with a gunshot wound on railroad tracks in Antioch on Wednesday, the Antioch Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the tracks between A Street and Cavallo Road just after 2 p.m. for the report of a possible dead body. Officers located the victim and pronounced him dead. The victim was not identified by police as his family is being notified.

APD is investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call (925) 779-6889.