(KRON) — One person is dead after their car overturned Tuesday afternoon in Pleasant Hill, according to CHP.

Around 2 p.m., a black BMW sedan was traveling eastbound on Coggins Drive at Las Juntas Drive with one occupant inside. CHP says the BWM left the roadway and collided with a raised concrete curb and two steel poles.

The collision caused the BMW to overturn.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene once CHP and emergency personnel arrived, officials said. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact CHP Contra Costa County at 925-646-4980.