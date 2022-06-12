OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a shooting in Oakland early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. The shooting happened just after 4:00 a.m. in the area of East 19th Street and 7th Avenue, OPD said.

A community member reported to police two people arguing before hearing gunshots. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week, two people were shot near Oakland’s Concordia Park, including a 16-year-old boy who was killed. OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the shooting happened in broad daylight and called the victim a “good kid.”

“I think everybody should be concerned when a child is gunned down… we cannot allow people that engage in this type of violent behavior to remain in our community,” Armstrong said.