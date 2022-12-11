SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and two others were hospitalized when a truck collided with a billboard pillar on Saturday night in San Jose, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department.

The crash occurred when a 2022 Chevrolet truck heading northbound collided with a steel pillar near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m. Police say there were four occupants in the vehicle, including one man who was driving and three woman who were passengers.

The three women were taken to a local hospital, but police said one of them was pronounced dead. The remaining two passengers were hospitalized for further treatment.

At the scene, police say the driver was not injured, and he was displaying “objective symptoms of alcohol influence.” He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter before being booked into jail.

KRON ON is streaming now

This marks the 60th fatal traffic collision in San Jose in 2022 and the 62nd traffic fatality, according to police. The name of the woman who died in the crash will be released by Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after her identity has been confirmed and her next of kin can be notified.

Police are still searching for information related to this crash. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP or on visiting www.svcrimestoppers.org. A cash reward for information leading to the arrest is being offered by the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

Bay City News contributed to this report.