(KRON) — A person died after a suspected drunk driver plowed into a dirt embankment on Byron Highway Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 11:07 p.m., CHP received reports of a crash on Byron Highway, just south of Clifton Court. A Chevrolet Suburban with two people inside was headed south on the highway when it “left the roadway” and crashed into a dirt embankment.

The passenger was pronounced dead when CHP and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene. The driver suffered “major” injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

CHP officers conducted a DUI investigation at the hospital, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The crash is still under investigation, and anyone who witnessed the crash or knows anything about the events is asked to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at 925-646-4980 or email your contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov and an officer will reach out.