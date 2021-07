OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are reporting three shootings that took place in the morning hours on Thursday.

The first shooting occurred at 4:35 a.m. at 16th and Marin Way. The male victim is in stable condition.

The second shooting happened at 4:53 a.m. at 200 Hunter Ave with a male victim in stable condition.

The third shooting at 4:55 a.m. occurred in the 300 block of Ghormley Avenue. A 26-year-old male victim died.

Police did not say if these incidents were related.