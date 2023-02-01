CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after two SUVs collided with a disabled vehicle on State Route 4, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 4:17 a.m., CHP was informed of a three-vehicle crash on the westbound side of SR-4, just east of Pine Street. CHP says a Ford hatchback with one occupants was heading west on SR-4 when it hit the center divide. The collision caused the Ford to stall on the roadway.

A Lexus SUV with one occupant collided with the disabled Ford. A short time later, a Toyota SUV with one occupant also collided with the disabled Ford. The driver inside of the Ford hatchback was declared dead at the scene. The drivers of the Lexus and Toyota were both uninjured in the crash.

CHP is still investigating this incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at 925-646-4980.