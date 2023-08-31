UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — One person died in a shooting in Union City late Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 33500 block of Seventh Street and arrived to find the victim, who was taken to a hospital but died there, Union City police said.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Police are considering the case a murder but have not released any information about a possible suspect. The department said in a press release Thursday afternoon that the shooting “is believed to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be an on-going threat to the community.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Rivas at (510) 675-5399 or DanielV@UnionCity.org. Information can also be left anonymously at (510) 675-5207 or tips@unioncity.org.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.