(KRON) — One person was killed in a shooting in Vallejo on Wednesday morning, the city’s police department said.

The Vallejo Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Ohio Street at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday for an unconscious man. VFD attempted to provide aid, but the man was pronounced dead, police said.

The police department and Solano County Coroner came to the scene and determined that the victim had at least one gunshot wound.

Police are investigating the shooting and the circumstances surrounding it. Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 648-4278 or (707) 648-4533.