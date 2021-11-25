One dead, multiple injured in Belmont multiple vehicle pile-up

BELMOUNT, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is reporting that multiple vehicles were involved in an accident on Highway 101 in the early hours of the morning.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 a.m. on November 25 just north of Ralston Avenue in Belmont.

Police believe that a green Honda may have been involved in a separate hit and run collision prior to this, which resulted in the green Honda coming to rest in the left lanes of US-101 without lights on facing a southerly direction.

The green Honda was then hit head on by a red 2019 Honda Clarity. Following the collision with the red Honda, the green Honda began to rotate and collided with a white 2019 Mercedes Benz.

Following the collision with the green Honda, the red Honda came to rest within the middle lanes of US-101. Moments later, a 2013 Toyota Prius then collided with the red Honda.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the green Honda succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at Stanford Medical Center. Occupants of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in this collision. This collision is still under investigation.